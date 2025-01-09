In a rapidly changing cultural landscape, pronouns have become a battleground for freedom of speech, respect, and identity. At Williams College, we explored these issues through a Spectrum Street Epistemology exercise, diving into how pronouns impacted our culture.
It’s easy to go along with the crowd, but how does one know what one should go along with? The crowd is not always right, but sometimes it is. The key, then, would be to give students tools to recognize moral fads from genuine moral problems.
Key questions arose: How is freedom of speech impacted by the evolving language around pronouns? Can refusing to use someone's preferred pronouns be considered hate speech? And perhaps most importantly, how do identities shape our underlying beliefs?
Are we ready to return to a time when pronouns were just grammatical tools, not weapons in a cultural divide?
“One of the painful signs of years of dumbed-down education is how many people are unable to make a coherent argument.
They can vent their emotions, question other people’s motives, make bold assertions, repeat slogans—anything accept reason.”
—Thomas Sowell
Pronouns go with sex, not gender. Since a man can only be a woman in language, not reality, going along with the lie that a man can be a woman if he says he is forces me to validate his delusion. I refuse to do this, not even to be polite. The jig is up.