In a rapidly changing cultural landscape, pronouns have become a battleground for freedom of speech, respect, and identity. At Williams College, we explored these issues through a Spectrum Street Epistemology exercise, diving into how pronouns impacted our culture.

It’s easy to go along with the crowd, but how does one know what one should go along with? The crowd is not always right, but sometimes it is. The key, then, would be to give students tools to recognize moral fads from genuine moral problems.

Key questions arose: How is freedom of speech impacted by the evolving language around pronouns? Can refusing to use someone's preferred pronouns be considered hate speech? And perhaps most importantly, how do identities shape our underlying beliefs?

Are we ready to return to a time when pronouns were just grammatical tools, not weapons in a cultural divide?