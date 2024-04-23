Yasmine Mohammed, Andrew Gold, Ashley Frawley, & Rana Mallah play Spectrum Street Epistemology in London. Topics include religious extremism, feminism, and more.

Yasmine Mohammed is a human rights campaigner advocating for the rights of women in Muslim-majority countries. She is the author of "Unveiled: How Western Liberals Empower Radical Islam".

Andrew Gold is a former BBC presenter and host of "Heretics." on YouTube. Andrew's channel & Peter's recent interview on his show, "Heretics":

Ashley Frawley is a sociologist, lecturer, author, and COO of Sublation Media.

Rana Mallah is an economist and consultant.