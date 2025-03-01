Yesterday, President Zelensky of Ukraine met with President Trump and Vice President Vance to sign a landmark agreement between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. Tensions flared when Vance advocated for a diplomatic path to peace, while Zelensky sought to litigate in front of the media. How will this alter the agreement and shape future relations between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S.? Can Zelensky secure a deal?
Last Saturday, I hosted a Spectrum Street Epistemology event in Miami, where we discussed the claim, “Trump will negotiate a just end to the war in Ukraine.”
People from across the spectrum dive into this timely and crucial topic. Let me know your thoughts on where this is all headed!
Most of the commenters clearly watched a very different interaction than did I. If all you watched was the clip in which Vance rightfully called out Zelensky’s rude ingratitude then you need to see the rest of it. I did. Zelensky was rude, petulant, refusing to listen, making faces, constantly fidgeting in his chair. A rude, annoying, emotional toddler treating the leaders of the US, on whom he is dependent, with complete disrespect in what we can call the Nation’s Living Room. He couldn’t even dress respectfully.
How do you manage to listen to these idiots without ripping your own brains out, Peter?