Welcome to my Substack.

I’m Peter Boghossian, philosopher and author. I’ve launched this Substack to give you a front-row seat in the culture war. I’m executing a blueprint to push back against illiberalism and I'd like you to be directly involved.

The blueprint has a two-fold aim: first, restore free speech and open inquiry as non-partisan values; and second, reveal the implications of far-left ideological takeover.

As I wrote in my resignation letter to Portland State University, truth is no longer the North Star of our universities. However, addressing what goes on in university classrooms is not nearly enough.

Social workers at Portland State University shout at Peter Boghossian from the rooftop during a Spectrum Street Epistemology exercise. (Claim: “There are only two genders.”)

Students indoctrinated with intolerant ideologies are now teachers in primary education, human resource officers in organizations and corporations, and DEI consultants across the globe. Equally damaging is the woke infiltration of journalism, where the aims of objectivity and balance have been replaced by ideology and activism.

We are going to fight back. I invite you to join me!

Subscribers will also have access to my Conversations with interesting people, thoughts on the culture war, and travels around the world while conducting Spectrum Street Epistemology (SSE).

“Reality vs. Trans Ideology” with Helen Joyce, one of the most popular episodes of “Conversations with Peter Boghossian”

Spectrum Street Epistemology is a highly engaging, interactive event where people explore deeply held beliefs and contentions together. It’s a non-threatening way to help individuals reflect on their reasoning and convictions while fostering civil discourse.

Spectrum Street Epistemology

All the latest SSE and Conversations videos are on YouTube. Please subscribe to follow along. You can also follow me on whichever social platform you enjoy:

Follow Peter on social media

Consider becoming a paid subscriber

Most content on this Substack is free, but I hope you’ll consider supporting this work with a paid subscription. All proceeds go directly to my nonprofit, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, National Progress Alliance.

Paid subscribers will receive behind-the-scenes views of what’s going on in the culture war, who’s involved, and how to help. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. One-time contributions to National Progress Alliance are also appreciated!

Donate to National Progress Alliance

If you enjoy and have learned from my content, please share it with your friends. Your support means the world.

Share