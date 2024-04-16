Peter Boghossian

High Court UPHOLDS Prayer Ban: An Inside Look At The UK's Strictest School
With Katharine Birbalsingh, Headmistress at Michaela Community School
7
COVID-19 Vaccine: The Cause Of Death For MILLIONS?
Spectrum Street Epistemology, FLCCC Conference
11
Baroness Claire Fox Talks Monarchy, Democracy, & Liberty
Spectrum Street Epistemology
4
Puerto Ricans Weigh In On BAD BUNNY | Spectrum Street Epistemology
Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer who rose to international stardom over the last decade…
5
Accepting Biological Sex IS Compassionate | Kara Dansky
Kara Dansky is a feminist, lawyer, and author of The Abolition of Sex: How the “Transgender” Agenda Harms Women and Girls. In this interview, Kara's…
23

March 2024

Can Surgery & Feelings Change Your Sex?
Spectrum Street Epistemology at Skeptic Conference
6
"The Business Model Of Big Pharma Is Fraud"
A Look At Rigged Medicine with Dr. Paul Marik
12
Abortion, Surrogacy, And More With Simon Evans & Lois McLatchie
Spectrum Street Epistemology
5
How We Deal With Disruptions Matters
Responding to a heckler
4
Cultural Conflicts & How Identity Politics Ruin Us with Jens Heycke
Jens Heycke was educated in Economics and Near Eastern Studies at the University of Chicago, the London School of Economics, and Princeton University…
3
Young Girl Shares Why Miley Cyrus Is The Best Singer | Spectrum Street Epistemology
Outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin, a young girl participates in Spectrum Street Epistemology. She answers a burning question: Is Miley Cyrus the…
8
The Rise of Jew Hatred On College Campuses | Peter Boghossian & Karys Rhea
This conversation begins with the current state of antisemitism on American college campuses. Karys underscores the hypocrisy of Diversity, Equity, and…
39
