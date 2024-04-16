Peter Boghossian
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Donate
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
High Court UPHOLDS Prayer Ban: An Inside Look At The UK's Strictest School
With Katharine Birbalsingh, Headmistress at Michaela Community School
Apr 16
23
Share this post
High Court UPHOLDS Prayer Ban: An Inside Look At The UK's Strictest School
boghossian.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
COVID-19 Vaccine: The Cause Of Death For MILLIONS?
Spectrum Street Epistemology, FLCCC Conference
Apr 11
27
Share this post
COVID-19 Vaccine: The Cause Of Death For MILLIONS?
boghossian.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
11
Baroness Claire Fox Talks Monarchy, Democracy, & Liberty
Spectrum Street Epistemology
Apr 9
14
Share this post
Baroness Claire Fox Talks Monarchy, Democracy, & Liberty
boghossian.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Puerto Ricans Weigh In On BAD BUNNY | Spectrum Street Epistemology
Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer who rose to international stardom over the last decade…
Apr 4
7
Share this post
Puerto Ricans Weigh In On BAD BUNNY | Spectrum Street Epistemology
boghossian.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Accepting Biological Sex IS Compassionate | Kara Dansky
Kara Dansky is a feminist, lawyer, and author of The Abolition of Sex: How the “Transgender” Agenda Harms Women and Girls. In this interview, Kara's…
Apr 2
35
Share this post
Accepting Biological Sex IS Compassionate | Kara Dansky
boghossian.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
23
March 2024
Can Surgery & Feelings Change Your Sex?
Spectrum Street Epistemology at Skeptic Conference
Mar 28
10
Share this post
Can Surgery & Feelings Change Your Sex?
boghossian.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
"The Business Model Of Big Pharma Is Fraud"
A Look At Rigged Medicine with Dr. Paul Marik
Mar 26
39
Share this post
"The Business Model Of Big Pharma Is Fraud"
boghossian.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
Abortion, Surrogacy, And More With Simon Evans & Lois McLatchie
Spectrum Street Epistemology
Mar 21
12
Share this post
Abortion, Surrogacy, And More With Simon Evans & Lois McLatchie
boghossian.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
How We Deal With Disruptions Matters
Responding to a heckler
Mar 20
37
Share this post
How We Deal With Disruptions Matters
boghossian.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
4
Cultural Conflicts & How Identity Politics Ruin Us with Jens Heycke
Jens Heycke was educated in Economics and Near Eastern Studies at the University of Chicago, the London School of Economics, and Princeton University…
Mar 19
25
Share this post
Cultural Conflicts & How Identity Politics Ruin Us with Jens Heycke
boghossian.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Young Girl Shares Why Miley Cyrus Is The Best Singer | Spectrum Street Epistemology
Outside the Texas State Capitol in Austin, a young girl participates in Spectrum Street Epistemology. She answers a burning question: Is Miley Cyrus the…
Mar 14
12
Share this post
Young Girl Shares Why Miley Cyrus Is The Best Singer | Spectrum Street Epistemology
boghossian.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
The Rise of Jew Hatred On College Campuses | Peter Boghossian & Karys Rhea
This conversation begins with the current state of antisemitism on American college campuses. Karys underscores the hypocrisy of Diversity, Equity, and…
Mar 13
18
Share this post
The Rise of Jew Hatred On College Campuses | Peter Boghossian & Karys Rhea
boghossian.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
39
© 2024 Peter Boghossian
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts